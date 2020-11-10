Secret Fantasies to come alive on stage at Mackay theatre

Sydney Hotshots are heading to Haunt Theatre Rest in Mackay and will perform the Secret Fantasies tour. Picture: Supplied

THEY are known for their high-powered dance routines and acrobatic tricks and now, with face masks and sanitiser on hand, the Sydney Hotshots are coming to Mackay.

With the enticingly named Secret Fantasies show, the lads will deliver a night of pure entertainment at the Haunt Theatre later this month in what promises to be a ladies night experience.

Leading the show will be compere Dave Hughes, originally from the Excalibur casino in Las Vegas and who heads up the travelling troupe that gets heartbeats racing across Australia.

"Voted 'most fun' ladies night out, this adults-only, all-male, all muscle dance extravaganza will tease you, tempt you and turn you on," organisers said.

"Sydney's Hotshots have been hard at work putting together their most exciting show ever.

"With (more than) 20 years of touring they have developed their show into an unforgettable ladies night experience that will leave their audience breathless.

"The show also promises interaction with the audience including being brought up onto the stage, romanced and serenaded by the handsome men of Sydney's Hotshots.

"It's the most fun a girl can have standing up, they will be screaming and laughing and thoroughly entertained for an unforgettable night."

The Sydney Hotshots' Secret Fantasies show will perform at Haunt Mackay on Wednesday, November 25.

Tickets are available online at sydneyhotshots.com.au

