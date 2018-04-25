Menu
Login
CAUGHT: A Cannonvale man faces breach of privacy charges.
CAUGHT: A Cannonvale man faces breach of privacy charges. Nastco
News

Secret filming to court

Jessica Lamb
by
25th Apr 2018 3:31 PM

A 26-YEAR-OLD Cannonvale man will appear in court after allegedly using a mobile device to film another person at a business on Galbraith Park Dr, Cannonvale.

Police allege the man filmed another person inappropriately about 10am on Tuesday, April 17.

Investigations conducted by police into the incident included examinations of CCTV footage at the business.

The man was arrested and charged with two counts of conducting recordings in breach of privacy.

He is scheduled to appear in Proserpine court on May 14.

breach of privacy cannonvale filming mobile device police proserpine court whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Sunrise for Tour de Cure

    Sunrise for Tour de Cure

    News CHILDREN like Connor Howse are the reason Janelle 'Woody' Eastwood and Shona Russell are about to ride 1110km for Tour de Cure.

    • 25th Apr 2018 5:00 PM
    MAGICAL MUSICAL EXPERIENCE

    MAGICAL MUSICAL EXPERIENCE

    News 2018 Wintermoon line-up is huge

    • 25th Apr 2018 4:32 PM
    Whitsundays draw rev-heads

    Whitsundays draw rev-heads

    News Proserpine's Joshua Healey took to the track for the first time

    • 25th Apr 2018 4:05 PM
    WFC premiers top of the ladder

    WFC premiers top of the ladder

    News The Premier men's side held off the Magpies in a 3-0 win.

    • 25th Apr 2018 4:02 PM

    Local Partners