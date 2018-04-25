Secret filming to court

A 26-YEAR-OLD Cannonvale man will appear in court after allegedly using a mobile device to film another person at a business on Galbraith Park Dr, Cannonvale.

Police allege the man filmed another person inappropriately about 10am on Tuesday, April 17.

Investigations conducted by police into the incident included examinations of CCTV footage at the business.

The man was arrested and charged with two counts of conducting recordings in breach of privacy.

He is scheduled to appear in Proserpine court on May 14.