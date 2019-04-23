Secret men's business helping the community

TOOLS and timber adorn most surfaces at the Men's Shed in Cannonvale.

The handyman's paradise is looking for new members.

The Men's Shed meet every Tuesday and Thursday morning at about 9am, and president Trevor Burns said the group did a lot work with community groups and were currently building 100 nesting boxes for Fauna Rescue Whitsundays.

At 21, Corey McNeily is the youngest of the 25 members - and he's been tinkering around with the tools for two years now.

"I joined because it was something to do,” he said.

Mr McNeily said he managed a lot of the social media for the group, and he enjoyed listening to the senior members talking about their lives.

"I hear a lot of fun stories. I'm hanging around a bunch of older men with a lot of life experience; there's a lot they can tell you.”

Don Campbell is 74 and has been retired for two years. He loves being a part of the Men's Shed and said a highlight for him was building a walker, for Cannonvale toddler Ocean Little.

Ocean, 2, was diagnosed with Global Development Disorder at 15 months, a condition in which children are significantly delayed in their cognitive and physical development.

Ocean was able to take her first steps, thanks to the walker, and Mr Campbell said it had been his most worthwhile project to date.

Mr Burns said new recruits needed only two things in order to join the group - a sense of a humour and a thick skin.

For more information, contact Trevor Burns on 0414270990.