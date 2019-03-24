Secret spots in the Whitsundays only locals know

WE asked our followers on Facebook for their best kept secrets in the Whitsundays.

You know, that unspoilt beach nobody knows about; that secluded swimming hole that's cold even in the middle of a summer's day.

And here they are, laid out with GPS coordinates to make it easier for hordes of tourists to wreck your most coveted pieces of paradise.

Just kidding.

The overwhelming response from people who commented on our post was "why would we tell you?” and "my lips are sealed”.

"They are secrets for a good reason,” Paul Jukes wrote.

"If it's not in a travel brochure I'm certainly not going to tell the newspaper. Hahaha.”

Okay, okay, we get it. You can stop abusing us.

SECLUDED: Coral Beach is one of the many beaches dotted along the Whitsundays. Contributed

But since we know you're interested, there is one magical island local resident Peta Kucas knows about. She described it on the condition we don't reveal its name. Can you guess where this is?

Only locals will know this magical island

Before she started her business The Balloon Emporium, Peta worked on boats and travelled the region's 74 islands extensively.

"It was pretty raw but way more adventure...they did longer day trips and longer overnight trips, and smaller number of people on the boats,” she said.

"We'd do things like bushwalking and snorkeling, and we'd sleep on the boat so it was still really clean and un-crowded.”

Peta has one favourite island she says beats all the others. She refused to reveal its name.

"It's shaped like a peanut,” she said. "It has one side that's high [in elevation] and one side that's low.

"You can walk up to one side and see the whole island but when you look down it's pristine white beach, with a point on it, and it wraps around.

"Out the front is fantastic coral. You can snorkel off the beach right up to this coral. There's even crayfish there. It's amazing.

"And when you get to the beach you can find big clams - big white clams under pandanus palms, that are buried in the sand because the high tide has washed them up.

"And no-one ever goes there, so there's no rubbish. There's no human rubbish on it.”

Top 8 beaches

The Whitsundays' huge network of islands provides hundreds of possible beach destinations. Here's our list of the top eight on islands and the mainland.

Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Island

Coral Beach, Airlie Beach

Hydeaway Beach, Cape Gloucester

Catseye Beach, Hamilton Island

Turtle Bay, Whitsunday Island

Horseshoe Bay and other beaches at Bowen

Sunlovers Bay / Lovers' Cove at Daydream Island

Cannonvale Beach

Cape Gloucester sunset. Contributed

Tips for finding great spots in the Whitsundays

1. Ask locals and find a good skipper who doesn't follow the crowd

2. You need to know where there's coral and where you can anchor, so make sure your skipper knows the area really well

3. If you're into snorkeling, ask local snorkelers where to go in the current weather conditions, because it makes a big difference which way the current is going

4. Ask the person driving the boat where the best places are and what they know about the area. Your skipper might be a font of knowledge but could take you on the popular 'bus run' unless you ask.