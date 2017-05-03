Secure your home to secure your car

A car was stolen as a result of a house break in.

HOME security is the key to stopping car theft.

This is the message from Whitsunday Police after a thief broke into a Begley Street house, found car keys left on the pool table and took off with the blue 2016 Holden Commodore station wagon parked nearby.

The theft happened between 11pm May 1 and 10am May 2.

The vehicle's registration number is 505WLA.

According to Whitsunday Police, home burglaries are a common cause for stolen cars and the best way to resolve this is to take steps to secure the house.

Anyone who has seen this vehicle or has any information on the incident should call Whitsunday Police on 4948 8888.