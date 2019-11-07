Menu
Bundamba Secondary College. Picture: Campbell Scott.
News

Security called to high school after ‘number of threats’

by Stephanie Bennett
7th Nov 2019 1:32 PM
SECURITY has been called to an Ipswich public high school after it received a number of threats in recent days, with Queensland Police investigating.

Bundamba State Secondary College principal Joanne Hughes today notified parents the school had been subject to "a number of threats", and Queensland Police had been notified.

"I want to reassure you that we treat the safety and welfare of your children, our students and our staff as our highest priority," she said.

"I understand there may be some concerns from parents in the school community in relation to this matter and as a precaution, security officers have been arranged to be onsite."

Ms Hughes went on to say police were maintaining contact with the school while enquiries were made, and the school was taking the advice of police to "continue with normal routines throughout the day".

Though the nature of the threats has not been revealed, The Courier-Mail understands they were made online.

"While I appreciate your desire to know more about the issues, I am unable to provide any further details but am pleased with the support that police are providing to our school," Ms Hughes said.

