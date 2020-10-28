Security guard dies after two-week fight following assault

Charles Lewis, a former police officer, who was allegedly assaulted while working as a security guard at Caboolture Square Shopping Centre has died.

Police will allege that at about 1.40pm on October 9 a 30-year-old man, threw a chair at a shop inside Caboolture Square Shopping Centre, at King St.

Mr Lewis approached the alleged offender, who then allegedly punched him in the face - causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the floor.

Mr Lewis was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with severe head injuries where had remained since, in a critical condition fighting for life.

A Police spokeswoman confirmed that Mr Lewis had passed away last night.

The news spread fast on social media with many paying tribute to the much loved security guard.

Charles Lewis, the Caboolture security guard, has died. PHOTO Facebook

"RIP Charles you were well liked and very friendly. Condolences to your family, friends and work colleagues and all that knew you in your workplace," Noreta Vernon wrote on social media.

Emily Rose said she would be forever grateful for Mr Lewis: "My partner and I will be forever thankful for everything you did for us the day we needed someone's help! You were the only one who helped us."

Charles Lewis, the Caboolture security guard and a former police officer had died. PHOTO Facebook

Nikki Ireland said he was a "beautiful soul who loved his job".

The 30-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and wilful damage.

He appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on October 10 after being arrested on October 9.

The man was remanded in custody and is next due to appear in Caboolture Magistrates Court on November 25.

Police are yet to confirm if or when the charges will be upgraded.