Security guard punched

A WOMAN who punched a security officer after he tried to eject her from an Airlie Beach nightspot has been given a two-month suspended prison sentence.

Stacey Louise Hober, 44, of Jubilee Pocket, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to common assault in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, committing public nuisance within the vicinity of licensed premises and possessing dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Hober punched a Paddy's Shenanigans Irish Bar security guard in the right bicep when he asked her to leave the pub about 1am.

She then continued to kick out at security guards before walking to the roped- off entrance to the venue, Mr Beamish said.

Hober walked away, before coming back to the venue and grabbing on to a bollard pole holding the rope and kicking out at security guards again, Mr Beamish said.

He told the court security noted Hober was "unsteady on her feet” and "slurring her words” at the time of the assault.

The court heard when Hober was taken back to the police station, her handbag was searched, with police finding 0.5 grams of cannabis in it.

Solicitor Danny Yarrow said his client had attended a work function that night and had consumed too much alcohol and decided to stay out.

While admitting Hober had been before the court before on common assault and drunk and disorderly charges, he pointed out that the security guard on this occasion was not seriously injured in the assault.

"There were no lasting injuries for security,” he said.

Magistrate Simon Young sentenced Hoban to two months prison, suspended for six months, on the assault charge.

He also ordered she complete 100 hours community service on all charges.

Hoban was also banned from the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct from 6pm to 6am every day for 12 months, and is not allowed to enter licensed premises at all in this area for the next year.