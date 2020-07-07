Security guard uses tracking device to stalk ex

A Sunshine Coast security guard placed a tracking device on his ex-girlfriend’s car.

The ex-girlfriend of a Sunshine Coast security guard realised she kept bumping into him because he had fixed a tracking device to her car.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard Caley Robert Richardson, 41, was hopeful his ex-girlfriend would take him back if she kept seeing him.

So he devised a plan to make that happen.

Police prosecutor Leonie Scott said Richardson attached an iPhone and power bank underneath the woman's car in late December last year.

It remained there until February 11.

"The victim became aware of the tracking device after becoming suspicious of the defendant turning up at obscure locations where she attended," she said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the locations included Caloundra and the Kon-Tiki building at Maroochydore where she told Richardson to leave her alone.

"She looked under her car to discover the device and reported it to police," he said.

Richardson on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the domestic violence offence of unlawful stalking.

The court heard he had made no threats towards the woman.

He had one previous offence on his criminal history.

Defence lawyer Anna Smith said references tendered to the court demonstrated the offending was out of character.

"He instructs he put the device on her car because the relationship ended very suddenly and she was making some strange comments to him in relation to it.

"He thought, foolishly, that if he just turned up in places that she was that eventually she would want to re-establish a relationship with him.

"He knows it was the wrong thing and he is ashamed and embarrassed for the initial alarm he caused the complainant."

Ms Smith said Richardson worked in security and his security licence was suspended pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

She said a conviction being recorded could affect his employment.

Mr Callaghan gave Richardson a $1500 fine.

No conviction was recorded.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.