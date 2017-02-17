Security presence increases in Airlie Beach

TICKET: Division 1 Councillor Jan Clifford would like to see more action taken against those who park illegally.

THOSE entering the Airlie Beach precinct will see an increased security presence in the near future in a bid to solve issues surrounding illegal parking in the area.

This is according to Division 1 Councillor Jan Clifford, who last Wednesday put forward a notice of motion for the recruitment of Local Law officers to enforce and perform educational duties with regards to parking in Airlie Beach.

Cr Clifford said in the past week there had been "more positives than negatives” when it came to the public's opinion.

"There's guys doing business in the main street who have been telling me for some time that it's difficult to park in loading zones because people are parking there and they're not supposed to,” she said.

As a result of the motion, Cr Clifford confirmed there would eventually be an increase in security presence in the main street.

However, when the plan would roll out was unknown.

In the ordinary council meeting in Proserpine last week, Cr Clifford said "parking has been out of control in Airlie Beach as of late”.

She said her main concerns were people parking in loading zones, bus stops and on boat ramps.

"I have photos of people parking in bus stops and leaving (their cars) there,” she said.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said he was "concerned” about what this would mean for tourism.

"We are a major tourism town and people might think it's a bit aggressive and (we might) lose people coming through,” he said.

The news brought a flood of feedback from locals on Facebook with one user, John Smith, agreeing with Cr Willcox.

"As a remote tourist destination we need to encourage tourists to come here and not scare them with parking fines,” he said.

"The council should be proactive and make free sites and parking available to tourists and locals.”

Kerstin Altmann agreed with Cr Clifford's motion, saying on Facebook: "Yep I agree our rates went up by over 50% in the last 8 years and are now even higher than down south - find a system where the locals r (sic) not completely out of pocket again”.

There was also support for Cr Clifford from Douglas Bradford who said "Fining all the single cars parking in boat trailer spaces would be a great start. Boats having to park trailers on road verges is an accident waiting to happen.”