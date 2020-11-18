Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NAB has closed its branches nationwide. Picture: David Clark
NAB has closed its branches nationwide. Picture: David Clark
News

Security threat shuts all NAB branches

by Gerard Cockburn
18th Nov 2020 1:50 PM

National Australia Bank has been forced to close all its branches due to a physical security threat.

"Unfortunately we have had to close our branches temporarily due to a physical security threat," a NAB spokesman said.

"As always the safety and security of our customers and colleagues is our priority.

"We are working closely with police and will provide an update as soon as we can."

NAB has assured customers internet, mobile and telephone banking were still available.

 

 

Originally published as Security threat shuts all NAB branches

banking editors picks nab

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fate of the Whitsunday farewell to 2020 revealed

        Premium Content Fate of the Whitsunday farewell to 2020 revealed

        Whats On COVID has wreaked havoc on many signature events, but there is still hope the year will end on a high.

        BY THE BOOTH: Burdekin battle between north and south

        Premium Content BY THE BOOTH: Burdekin battle between north and south

        News Results have revealed a geographical divide in the race for the seat.

        QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        Premium Content QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        News Key factor influencing NSW, VIC border reopening

        Hot weather and outdoors bring uptick in tick bites

        Premium Content Hot weather and outdoors bring uptick in tick bites

        Health Queensland Health has warned residents to watch out for tick bites