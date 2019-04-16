See how much our grammar school headmaster made last year

REPORTS from Central Queensland's grammar schools showed Rockhampton Grammar School principal Phillip Moulds earns more than half a million dollars a year.

The reports shed light on the inner workings of eight private institutions across the state including their income, expenses and principals' salaries.

Rockhampton Grammar School has 1335 students from prep to Grade 12 and a staff of 261.

The report showed a total income for 2018 of $39.88million, including $18.29million from school fees.

Expenses amounted to $37.91million.

The salary package for headmaster Phillip Moulds, who has worked at the school since 2010, was revealed to be $500,608.

Rockhampton Grammar School headmaster Dr Phillip Moulds with former year 12 students. Leighton Smith

The school was ranked at number 59 in NAPLAN Queensland performance rankings and 28.15 per cent of last year's OP students received a score between 1-5.

Property owned by Rockhampton Grammar School is valued at $77.98million.

With just 281 students and 54 staff, Rockhampton Girls Grammar School's total income for 2018 was $8.34 million, of which $3.92million came from school fees.

Former RGGS Principal Christine Hills with students Maya Elkhishin and Carrie Mtize. Maddelin McCosker

The school's expenses exceeded its income at $8.35million.

Rockhampton Girls Grammar was ranked at number 117 in NAPLAN performance in Queensland and 27.27 per cent of year 12 OP students received a score of between 1-5.

Property owned by the school is valued at $30.34million.

The salary package for principal Christine Hills, who has worked at the school since 2016, was revealed to be $239,311.

Mrs Hills, who left Rockhampton Girls Grammar School at the end of Term 1, was the lowest paid of the eight principals.

Largest income of any of eight schools was the principal at Toowoomba Grammar School who earned $537,000 last year.

Both Rockhampton Girls Grammar and Rockhampton Grammar School were contacted for comment.

If you want to read more about the inner workings of Queensland's top grammar schools read more here.