30°
News

See the seismic 'shift' up close

Jacob Wilson | 11th Mar 2017 5:32 PM
WHAT A SHOW: The Living End's regional tour is on the way to Magnums.
WHAT A SHOW: The Living End's regional tour is on the way to Magnums. CONTRIBUTED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHEN The Living End brings their tour to Airlie Beach one thing is certain, they are going to pack a punch.

The release of their seventh Top 5 ARIA chart album, Shift, marks a rapid departure from the band's previous efforts to separate personal life from their music.

Living End guitarist Chris Cheney declared that shots had been fired in the latest release which has Australia talking.

"This record is deeply personal. These songs aren't sugar coated and there are moments that I find hard to listen to, but it's brutal honesty and that makes the best songs,” Cheney said.

"It's not a feel good record, but it's a good record. It's saying something isn't working, and sometimes the only way to fix it is to break it, then put it together again. As hard as it can be, the only way something changes is when something changes.”

The group have literally embarked on the long hard journey from zero to hero.

Chris Cheney and Scott Owen met in high school and formed the band, then named The Runaway Boys in 1994, beginning their career busking on the streets of Melbourne.

Inspiration for the name Runaway Boys came from Cheney's obsession with The Stray Cats' song.

After a few years the group boosted their confidence and performed their own original material as they re-named the band to The Living End.

The group went through a long succession of drummers before settling with Andy Strachan, who joined in 2002 as they prepared for their third album Modern ARTillery.

The band have stuck together in the same form ever since, with Cheney in charge of guitar and vocals, Owen slapping the upright Bass and Strachan on drums.

"We're a better live band than we ever were, we're writing better songs, and we're really still moving forward and learning from our mistakes,” Cheney said.

The Living End since went on to claim a long list of achievements including four platinum plus albums, APRA's Australian Song of the Year and six ARIA awards.

Complementing this hard hitting sensation will be psychedelic reggae ska doom metal punk rock band The Bennies, to mix up their eclectic atmosphere on the night.

This unique regional tour offers a rare intimate glimpse of this rocking band at their best.

Be sure to order tickets to see a Living End live music experience like never before.

THE LIVING END

WHAT: The Living End

WHEN: March 25, Doors open from 7.30pm

WHERE: Magnums Hotel

TICKETS: Book online at www.moshtix.com.au

WHAT: The Living End

WHEN: March 25, Doors open from 7.30pm

WHERE: Magnums Hotel

TICKETS: Book online at www.moshtix.com.au

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach living end magnums hotel whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
See the seismic 'shift' up close

See the seismic 'shift' up close

WHEN The Living End brings their tour to Airlie Beach one thing is certain, they are going to pack a punch.

Fighter profile: Shaun Hughes

Shaun Hughes.

Fighter profile: Shaun Hughes

Whitsundays' reef alive and ticking

AT RISK? The Great Barrier Reef.

GBRMPA said the reef was in its second year of mass coral bleaching

Sun shines on maiden Whitsunday cruise.

MAIDEN TRIP: Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox welcomed MS Sirena Oceanic cruise ship captain Davor Ilijic to the Whitsundays.

MS Sirena today entered the Whitsundays for the first time.

Local Partners

See the seismic 'shift' up close

WHEN The Living End brings their tour to Airlie Beach one thing is certain, they are going to pack a punch.

Just a taste of things to come

EXCITED: Mirage marketing manager Ben Clifford says the Asian fusion restaurant is almost ready to go.

An Asian fusion restaurant at Mirage is almost complete.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

WITH a massive sold-out crowd of more than 90,000 in attendance, Adele’s first-ever Sydney concert was never going to be an intimate affair.

You will be moved by this novel

The book that's sure to make you cry

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Fraser Coast to cameo in Korean travel program

The KBS crew with Air Fraser Island and FCTE representative Mark Juppenlatz.

A segment on the Fraser Coast will air later this year

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Adventure Time cast arrives down under

John DiMaggio, the voice of Jake the Dog, is in Australia for the new Adventure Time Live tour.

AUSTRALIA is the testing ground for new live show.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

Brie Larson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

57 Acres - Industrial Sheds - Peak Downs Highway

23897 Peak Downs Highway, Eton 4741

Rural 4 2 2 $1,400,000

Highly visible 57 acres on the Western outskirts of Eton on the path to the mines. Setup for cattle grazing and mine service hub with council approvals for a range...

Affordable Home in Perfect Condition

11 Eaglemount Rd, Andergrove 4740

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

This neat and tidy air-conditioned home is in excellent condition, and would suit the young family or a safe investor. Primary and secondary school are a short...

UNDER OFFER- This will be the cheapest Reefside Villa in the history of the building!

24/12 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 2 UNDER OFFER

This centrally located unit in Cannonvale represents incredible value for money for investors or owner occupiers. You can't buy a two bedroom unit in Cannonvale...

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

Sunnyside - Acerage Lots - 11 &amp; 14 Acres

Lots 8 & 9 Sarina Homebush Road, Sunnyside 4737

Rural 0 0 $250,000 each

Two adjoining lots to choose from one fronting Sarina-Homebush Road and the other fronting Boettchers Road behind. Front lot, 8 has approx. half cultivated gently...

Oasis in Andergrove

6 Aileen Court, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 4 $395,000

Great family home, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Lowset Brick Veneer situated in a quiet cul de sac on a very spacious 995 sq m allotment. An abundance of outdoor...

Luxury Living In Dolphin Heads

60 Beach Road, Dolphin Heads 4740

House 4 4 2 $985,000

Proudly sitting on the shores of Dolphin Heads Beach, with magic ocean views, this absolute beachfront home is priced for the immediate sale. The astute buyer...

Fertile Creek Flats &amp; Stunning House with Lofty Views

39 Okuloo Road, Netherdale 4756

Rural 3 1 1 $450,000

- 68 acres of fertile flat ex-cane land and timber ridges - Stunning Relaxed Living Home built in 2013 - Large open plan living spilling onto wide veranda's - 3...

Fertile &amp; Picturesque Grazing Homestead- 112 Acres

1742 Owens Creek Loop Road, Owens Creek 4741

Rural 3 1 2 Auction

Situated in the fertile Pioneer Valley between Garget and Finch Hatton is this 112 grazing acres. Highset Queenslander home fully renovated only 12 months ago.

12 acres of Prime Land

1723 Yakapari-Seaforth Road, Mount Jukes 4740

Rural 3 1 4 $597,000

Rare opportunity exists to buy 12 acres of prime, fertile land just 35 minutes drive north of Mackay. Located on Seaforth Road, the acreage is under 5 minutes...

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

REVEALED: Valuer's report into land prices released

Land values in the Mackay region have fallen.

There are some shining lights in the latest land valuation

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!