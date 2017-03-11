See the seismic 'shift' up close

WHAT A SHOW: The Living End's regional tour is on the way to Magnums.

WHEN The Living End brings their tour to Airlie Beach one thing is certain, they are going to pack a punch.

The release of their seventh Top 5 ARIA chart album, Shift, marks a rapid departure from the band's previous efforts to separate personal life from their music.

Living End guitarist Chris Cheney declared that shots had been fired in the latest release which has Australia talking.

"This record is deeply personal. These songs aren't sugar coated and there are moments that I find hard to listen to, but it's brutal honesty and that makes the best songs,” Cheney said.

"It's not a feel good record, but it's a good record. It's saying something isn't working, and sometimes the only way to fix it is to break it, then put it together again. As hard as it can be, the only way something changes is when something changes.”

The group have literally embarked on the long hard journey from zero to hero.

Chris Cheney and Scott Owen met in high school and formed the band, then named The Runaway Boys in 1994, beginning their career busking on the streets of Melbourne.

Inspiration for the name Runaway Boys came from Cheney's obsession with The Stray Cats' song.

After a few years the group boosted their confidence and performed their own original material as they re-named the band to The Living End.

The group went through a long succession of drummers before settling with Andy Strachan, who joined in 2002 as they prepared for their third album Modern ARTillery.

The band have stuck together in the same form ever since, with Cheney in charge of guitar and vocals, Owen slapping the upright Bass and Strachan on drums.

"We're a better live band than we ever were, we're writing better songs, and we're really still moving forward and learning from our mistakes,” Cheney said.

The Living End since went on to claim a long list of achievements including four platinum plus albums, APRA's Australian Song of the Year and six ARIA awards.

Complementing this hard hitting sensation will be psychedelic reggae ska doom metal punk rock band The Bennies, to mix up their eclectic atmosphere on the night.

This unique regional tour offers a rare intimate glimpse of this rocking band at their best.

Be sure to order tickets to see a Living End live music experience like never before.

WHAT: The Living End

WHEN: March 25, Doors open from 7.30pm

WHERE: Magnums Hotel

TICKETS: Book online at www.moshtix.com.au

