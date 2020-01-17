SEEING GREEN: New sports facility coming to Gloucester

The Gloucester Sports and Recreation Association received $194,000 under the Community Development Grants program to help build the new bowls facility. Image: Supplied.

The Gloucester Sports and Recreation Association received $194,000 under the Community Development Grants program to help build the new bowls facility. Image: Supplied.

WORKS on a new sporting facility that will bring tourists while also improving the mental and physical health of residents are due to begin on Monday.

A two-lane synthetic bowling green will be built at the Gloucester Sports and Recreation Association club house- the first of its kind in the area.

The closest lawn bowls facility for residents of Hydeaway Bay was in Proserpine and President of the association Warren Hardy hoped the new green would encourage more members to play in a bid to improve both their physical and mental health.

“We hope to cater for all age groups, including older men because mental health issues in the older demographic can be an issue,” he said.

“It’s a connectedness thing- the bowls isn’t just for bowls it’s for people to connect with their neighbours.

“It’ll be an activity for all demographics, and bowls tourism is another thing so it’s going to be pretty well utilised during grey nomads’ transit.”

Vice president of the Gloucester Sports and Recreation Association Russell Muller, president Warren Hardy, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen and treasurer Ian Bishop where the two-lane bowls course will be built. Image: Laura Thomas

The association received $194,000 under the Community Development Grants program to help build the new bowls facility with greens donated from North Mackay Bowling Club and Airlie Beach Bowls Club.

The two-lane green will also feature a roof and lighting to shield players from the sun.

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen said the efforts of the club in campaigning for facilities that benefit both locals and tourists had paid off.

“We’ve reached an exciting stage in the development of this new bowling green at Hydeaway Bay, which is the result of a lot of hard work by the committee members of the Gloucester Sports and Recreation Club, led by president Warren Hardy,” he said.

“The Gloucester Sports and Recreation Association has been working towards this project for some time.

“The grant isn’t a lot in comparison to a lot of other grants, but the club have been very smart and very frugal.

“They also raised funds and attracted in-kind support to the value of $50,000.”

While the greens will be used for social more than competitive purposes, Mr Hardy and Mr Christensen were sure there would be some friendly local rivalries.

Weather permitting, the greens will be completed within two months.