Seek advice for on-site sewerage plants

WHITSUNDAY residents and businesses relying on their own sewerage treatment plants need to prepare for the return of power.

This is the message Whitsunday Regional Council has sent in a statement, with power expected to return in coming days.

"Systems used without power can flood the individual treatment chambers within the treatment plant and can lead to internal blockages, pump failures, blocked land application areas and possibly untreated sewage being discharged to the environment once the power comes back on,” the statement read.

Owners in need of advice should contact their service agent or supplier.