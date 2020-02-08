‘Seek legal advice’: Complaints against builder top $100,000

Menu
Gladstone subbies Mitchell Bettiens and Tyson Johnstone say they're owed $25,400 for unpaid work dating back to October.
News

Nicholas Gibbs
Nick Gibbs, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Feb 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:27 AM
SUBCONTRACTORS owed money by a Gladstone builder who could not be contacted after the Christmas break are being urged to seek legal advice.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission suspended the licence of John O'Sullivan, trading as Absolute Homes, when he couldn't be contacted in January.

Since then complaints for money owed have more than doubled to $104,701.

QBCC has been in contact with Mr O'Sullivan, and a notice of proposed cancellation of licence has been sent.

Creditors hoping to recover what they're owed are being urged to seek their own legal advice.

"As Mr O'Sullivan's licence is inactive, and the QBCC has not received any notification of an act of insolvency, creditors are urged to seek legal ­advice on their options to pursue their debts," a spokesman said.

The bulk of money owed is believed to be to subcontractors, however at least one homeowner has submitted an insurance claim which is currently being accessed by the QBCC.

The Observer has spoken to several subcontractors and one former employee who said they were owed money and could not contact Mr O'Sullivan after the Christmas break.

Gladstone bricklayers Mitchell Bettiens and Tyson Johnstone claim to be owed $25,400 between them for unpaid work dating back to October.

Homeowners with incomplete projects as a result of Mr O'Sullivan's licensing action are urged to contact the QBCC.

Several attempts were made to contact Mr O'Sullivan and Absolute Homes yesterday.

Gladstone Observer

