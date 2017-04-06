28°
News

Seek out local 'sparkies'

Jacob Wilson | 6th Apr 2017 4:40 PM
Sure Electrical electrician Jamie Maher stressed the importance of seeking out local tradespeople.
Sure Electrical electrician Jamie Maher stressed the importance of seeking out local tradespeople. Jacob Wilson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S just not worth taking the risk.

This is what Whitsunday based Sure Electrical electrician Jamie Maher had to say when it comes to electrical related work, as the aftermath from Cyclone Debbie continues.

Mr Maher said while some may attempt to fix their own electrical issues, the safest option was to leave it to a local professional.

"Once power comes back on people will find little gremlins and have a few issues here and there," he said.

"Sometimes it's hard to see issues, especially with electrical work. If there is any uncertainty make sure you have someone look at it because you can't be too safe.

"Electrical fires and things like that they can sneak up on people."

It is vitally important for people across the region to look out for obvious warning signs such as fallen lights, water damaged ceilings, water affected appliances and damaged power mains.

If any doubt exists, the safest option is to always contact a licenced professional.

Mr Maher stressed the importance of people requiring electrical services to seek out local tradesmen.

"There are plenty of guys around town willing to help, lots of sparkies in town that are very good and easily contactable," he said.

To contact Jamie call Sure Electrical on 0405 411 865.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie tradespeople whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Return to power a cause for celebration

Return to power a cause for celebration

Cannonvale residents are cheering as power is returning to parts of the suburb.

Seek out local 'sparkies'

Sure Electrical electrician Jamie Maher stressed the importance of seeking out local tradespeople.

It's just not worth taking the risk.

Where to stay these Easter holidays

STUNNING: It took just under three months to completely transform Mantra Club Croc which will be open over the Easter period.

See the list of what Whitsunday accommodation is open.

Recovery group set-up to lead future

Whitsunday Regional Council

Council's recovery group now in full swing.

Local Partners

Return to power a cause for celebration

Cannonvale residents are cheering as power is returning to parts of the suburb.

Kate Jones took 'last minute' detour to the Whitsundays

Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones met with tourism operators today.

Kate Jones was in town today to talk tourism.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Organisers have announced there will be a fundraiser for flood victims, with details to be unveiled shortly

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

40 Acres Of Paradise

60 Casswell Road, Proserpine 4800

House 5 2 1 $630,000

This fantastic property offers the perfect lifestyle for extended families or those seeking the serenity of nature with room to grow. This Grand Queenslander has...

Vendor Willing to Negotiate! Please Make an Offer

1229 Midge Point Road, Midge Point 4799

House 3 1 6 $370,000

Lifestyle property set on 5 fully fenced acres. This home is a solid brick cottage style residence and is set back from the road. Surrounded by low maintenance...

Impressive Blue Gum Home, Needs a New Owner!!!

18 Blue Gum Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $360,000

Behind the impressive timber entry door lies a spacious haven, just waiting for the family to fill it with life! This home features four large bedrooms all...

Four Bedroom, Two Bath, Double Garage

46 Hangan Street, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located on a 582 square metre allotment in a relatively new residential area of Bucasia. This modern lowset four bedroom home is approx. five years old. All...

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

Location, Location, Location

25 Streeter Avenue, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Located in popular West Mackay this low set home is within short walking distance of the Mackay Base Hospital which means it is also handy to the City, Caneland...

Convenience, Privacy &amp; Space

11 Deguara Drive, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 2 $409,000

- One owner family home in a high a dry location - Featuring 2 separate living areas - Modern kitchen overlooking family room and onto pergola - Master bedroom...

Charming Queenslander on 2.138 Hectares

16 Mia Mia Street, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 4 1 Auction

- 4 bedroom /1 bathroom lowset Queenslander built in 1998. - Decking around 3 sides of the house and timber floors throughout. - Approximately 2.138ha block.

Unique Opportunity

81 Nebo Road, West Mackay 4740

House 5 2 1 $310,000

This well known West Mackay property has been placed on the market and now represents a unique opportunity to wide range of potential buyers to secure a slice of...

Great Buying on Southside

38 Bannister Street, South Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 Offers From...

Perfect opportunity to break into the real estate market with this neat and tidy 3 Bedroom home located in a good street. The home has been well maintained and has...

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!