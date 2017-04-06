Seek out local 'sparkies'

Sure Electrical electrician Jamie Maher stressed the importance of seeking out local tradespeople.

IT'S just not worth taking the risk.

This is what Whitsunday based Sure Electrical electrician Jamie Maher had to say when it comes to electrical related work, as the aftermath from Cyclone Debbie continues.

Mr Maher said while some may attempt to fix their own electrical issues, the safest option was to leave it to a local professional.

"Once power comes back on people will find little gremlins and have a few issues here and there," he said.

"Sometimes it's hard to see issues, especially with electrical work. If there is any uncertainty make sure you have someone look at it because you can't be too safe.

"Electrical fires and things like that they can sneak up on people."

It is vitally important for people across the region to look out for obvious warning signs such as fallen lights, water damaged ceilings, water affected appliances and damaged power mains.

If any doubt exists, the safest option is to always contact a licenced professional.

Mr Maher stressed the importance of people requiring electrical services to seek out local tradesmen.

"There are plenty of guys around town willing to help, lots of sparkies in town that are very good and easily contactable," he said.

