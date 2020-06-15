Seibold set to ring more changes for Broncos

Coach Anthony Seibold faces more changes to his starting side. Picture: Liam Kidston.

The Broncos' resilience could be put to the test yet again after a horror injury run appeared to worsen when star centre Kotoni Staggs was struck down at training.

The Brisbane strike weapon was unable to complete Sunday's session at Red Hill, after he suffered a hamstring injury while racing away with an intercept pass.

Staggs, who was clutching at his leg and had to be helped from the field, will undergo scans on Monday to determine the severity of his injury.

Returning skipper Alex Glenn replaced Staggs for the final 10 minutes of training and the "Mr Fix-It" of the Broncos squad could be named in the backline for Thursday's must-win clash against Newcastle.

Coach Anthony Seibold could also look at starting bench utility Tesi Niu in the backline or moving Corey Oates from the second row back to the wing, with Xavier Coates or Herbie Farnworth able to slot in at centre.

While Brisbane will be boosted by the return of Glenn (calf) and fellow backrower Tevita Pangai Jr (suspension), they still have a number of big name stars sidelined through injury and bad news for Staggs on Monday could be a bitter pill to swallow for the underseige club.

Since falling to their worst-ever loss against the Roosters in Round 4, Brisbane have made no secret of their desire to become more resilient in the face of adversity and forward Joe Ofahengaue said this is just another test they have to face.

"If we feel sorry for us, we're not going to go anywhere," Ofahengaue said of the Broncos.

"We have to learn quick and adapt faster to all the stuff that happens around us. We've been under the pump because of our Roosters game.

"I thought we played really well last week (against Manly), we just didn't get the win.

"We have to focus on building on that and not focus on any outside noise or what's happening within the team.

"We have to be focused on the right thing and that's trying to win, even though we have injuries."

Staggs has been one of Brisbane's standout players this season and has scored five tries in four rounds after missing one game through suspension.

The Tongan international was also set for an intriguing match up with thrilling Newcastle centre, Bradman Best, who has also scored five tries to start the season.

Broncos fullback Jamayne Isaako said it was concerning to see Staggs go down, but he had faith that whoever replaced the 21-year-old would be up for the challenge against Newcastle.

"Tones is obviously one of our key centres and one of our key strike men within the team," he said.

"I didn't get to catch up with him before he left but he's been in try-scoring form for us.

"He was sprinting down the middle and just pulled up pretty sore and ended up walking off … A few heads obviously went down. Everyone felt for him.

"We know how hard he's worked to come back from a toe injury in the off season. We all know what Tones brings to the team and how valuable he is within the team.

"We have players there that are able to fill in and we have a couple of key players coming back from injury.

"We all know Alex has played centre before so we'll have no problem filling in that centre position."

