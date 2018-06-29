Menu
Login
YESTERDAY around 3:00PM the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service received a call to attend a 25 year old woman who had reportedly suffered a seizure and fallen on a sailing boat.
YESTERDAY around 3:00PM the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service received a call to attend a 25 year old woman who had reportedly suffered a seizure and fallen on a sailing boat. Contributed
Breaking

Seizure causes 25-year-old to fall from boat

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
29th Jun 2018 6:58 AM

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has responded after a 25 year old woman who had reportedly suffered a seizure and fallen on a sailing boat.

The woman, who received a head injury, and her partner who were both from South Australia were relaxing on the sailing vessel which was anchored off Lady Musgrave Island when the incident occurred around 3pm yesterday.

 

YESTERDAY around 3:00PM the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service received a call to attend a 25 year old woman who had reportedly suffered a seizure and fallen on a sailing boat.
YESTERDAY around 3:00PM the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service received a call to attend a 25 year old woman who had reportedly suffered a seizure and fallen on a sailing boat. Contributed

Whilst Rescue 300 was en route, the woman was carefully moved from the sailing vessel to the Island in an aluminium tinny.

Upon arrival the Rescue 300 Doctor and Critical Care Paramedic attended to the woman before she was loaded onto Rescue 300 and flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

The patient was flown in a stable condition for further treatment.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Airlie Beach Running Festival has your measure

    Airlie Beach Running Festival has your measure

    News OFFICIALS taking measurements of the Airlie Beach Running Festival's courses are making sure you don't have to run a step further than you have to.

    Cars to go under the hammer at abandoned vehicle auction

    Cars to go under the hammer at abandoned vehicle auction

    News Cars to go under the hammer at abandoned vehicle auction.

    Whitsunday Christian College take win for rescue robots

    Whitsunday Christian College take win for rescue robots

    News Whitsunday Christian College take win for rescue robots.

    Salt N Pepper clinches win in Whitsunday touch footy comp

    Salt N Pepper clinches win in Whitsunday touch footy comp

    News Salt N Pepper clinches win in Whitsunday touch footy comp.

    Local Partners