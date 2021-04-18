Sekisui clarifies status as supporter of vital service

Sekisui House, a global leader in building and construction will make a $45,000 commitment to help keep RACQ CareFlight's Rescue helicopters in our skies. Senior development manager (left) Evan Aldridge will present RACQ CareFlight deputy chairman (right) Don Moffatt with the first cheque of $15,000 at the Maroochydore hangar.

The developers behind one of the Coast's most controversial projects have clarified their status as supporters of one of the region's most valued organisations.

Sekisui House, the firm behind the controversial five-star hotel and residential development at Yaroomba Beach, say they remain supporters of high-profile not-for-profit RACQ LifeFlight, despite no longer being a major sponsor.

Eagle-eyed Sunshine Coast Airport sources recently spotted the removal of Sekisui House from the sponsors board at the LifeFlight base at Marcoola.

It was understood the development firm may have ceased as a major sponsor more than 12 months ago.

Sekisui House's Yaroomba Beach project director Evan Aldridge said the firm worked in collaboration with local communities where its projects were located.

"We partner with various community organisations and review these arrangements as required," Mr Aldridge said.

CRITICAL SERVICE: Steve Doyle (centre) visited the LifeFlight base to meet rescue workers and Evan Aldridge from the Yaroomba Beach project, who donated $15,000 to the rescue chopper service this year.

"Sekisui House's Yaroomba Beach project was a regular financial sponsor of LifeFlight in 2016, and although we are no longer a major sponsor, we have continued to support the organisation and the vital service it provides to the region, through our participation in some of their fundraising events.

"Since 2016 the Yaroomba Beach project has been an ongoing financial sponsor to many important local organisations including: Marcoola Surf Lifesaving Club, University of Sunshine Coast's Beach Ecology Research program, and fundraising events held by Coolum State School and Coolum Business and Tourism."

Sekisui House's Yaroomba Beach project website stated it "has committed to ongoing support as a major sponsor of the vital regional service, based at Sunshine Coast Airport".

The controversial Yaroomba Beach project remains the subject of a Supreme Court appeal, with a decision on whether to send the approval back to the Planning and Environment Court for review still to be handed down.

More than 12,000 submissions were made about the project, including more than 9000 opposed to the proposed development.

The proposal was found to have an estimated total direct gross value added figure of $20.6m to $30.9m a year and an extra $7.7m - $11.6m of gross value added through indirect impacts was expected each year.

The tourism visitation was estimated to generate an average of between 453 - 680 direct, full-time equivalent jobs a year ongoing, and 78 - 117 indirect, full-time equivalent jobs a year.