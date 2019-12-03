Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The pair took a selfie on their phone then requested a bottle of whiskey from a locked cabinet. Picture: Victoria Police
The pair took a selfie on their phone then requested a bottle of whiskey from a locked cabinet. Picture: Victoria Police
Crime

Selfie before alleged bottle-shop theft

by Frank Chung
3rd Dec 2019 11:59 AM

A YOUNG man and woman posed for a selfie in front of CCTV cameras before stealing a bottle of whiskey from a North Melbourne bottle shop on Saturday, police say.

"Investigators have been told two people entered the shop on the corner of Canning and Lorne Terrace just before 12.30pm on 30 November," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"The pair took a selfie on their phone then requested a bottle of whiskey from a locked cabinet.

"The staff member handed the pair the bottle and they both ran from the store without paying.

"Due to the alleged offenders taking the selfie directly in front of CCTV cameras, investigators have released the image in the hope someone may recognise them."

 

Police say this couple ran from the store without paying. Picture: Victoria Police
Police say this couple ran from the store without paying. Picture: Victoria Police

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Complete chaos': New memorial to be created for anniversary

        premium_icon 'Complete chaos': New memorial to be created for anniversary

        News January will mark 50 years since one of the worst cyclones hit the Whitsundays.

        Christensen hits back at claims he visited 'adult venue'

        premium_icon Christensen hits back at claims he visited 'adult venue'

        Politics Dawson MP responds to claims he is a 'regular' at Philippines adult entertainment...

        Greenies want to keep us off tourist track

        premium_icon Greenies want to keep us off tourist track

        Travel Tourism numbers are down by as much as 40 per cent in parts of Queensland

        Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        premium_icon Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        News Report urges action on big threats facing reef.