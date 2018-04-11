Sold out Borobi going for big bucks online
SOLD out Borobi plush toys are being peddled online for more than double their original price.
The blue mascot can be found at prices of up to $113.50 on eBay.
Despite the hefty fee, the toy remains popular with requests for sales scattered across Gumtree and other social networking sites.
The mascot is not the only piece of Commonwealth Games merchandise that has grown in value since the launch of the Games.
Collectable Borobi pins are up for sale at $15.50 a piece while a Commonwealth Games themed cookie cutter sets has been priced at $51.