Selling islands a unique way of life for CQ man

BARGAIN BUYS: Poole Island, situated in the heart of the Whitsundays, is up for sale for the first time in 40 years.

MOST of us dream of packing up and moving to an island. For Richard Vanhoff, this dream is a reality.

Having lived on Hamilton Island for years running a business, Mr Vanhoff wanted a seachange and decided to leave paradise to provide a better education for his children on the Sunshine Coast.

But the family never made it that far south. Instead Mr Vanhoff and his wife Narelle fell into island brokering in 2004.

Australian Islands agent Richard Vanhoff has sold islands up and down the east coast.

"We wanted a betted education for out kids,” Mr Vanhoff said. "We stopped in Yeppoon and that is where we stayed. Then I sold my first island.”

It was a humble start for the family, selling Pumpkin Island, a tiny slice of paradise just off the coast of Yeppoon. Today, 15 years after it all began, the family-run brokerage Australian Islands facilitates sales across the globe.

At present Australian Islands has two Maldives islands on its books.

And while Mr Vanhoff still acts as a consultant, he had placed his daughter, Alexia Vanhoff, at the helm of the company.

Recently, interest in islands is up.

Anecdotally, Mr Vanhoff said, he noticed things picking up around May 18 this year.

He attributes the spike in enquiries to confidence among the "upper end of town”, adding that "those that can afford to buy an island are generally business folk who have done really well”.

"In our business there has been an enormous amount of enquiries,” he said. "I'm putting it down to the (Federal) election.”

"I think all of that was frightening for someone who can afford an island,” Mr Vanhoff said.

While there has been an influx of commercial interest in the Whitsundays, private buyers looking for their own slice of paradise are also part of the picture.

And the good news is that, for Mr Vanhoff at least, it has been mostly Australian interest.

"It was generally Asian-based interest, but in the last year and a half it has been totally Australians,” he said.

Temple Island

FOR just $1.5 million, a totally private 123 acre island could be yours.

And not only that, your private island could come with a tractor, a vintage Range Rover, a boat, a home and an airstrip. Who could ask for more?

Island broker Richard Vanhoff is re-marketing the island and searching for a suitable buyer.

Temple Island made headlines when it hit the market in 2017. The Cape Palmerston island was listed for sale again in 2018, this time garnering even more media attention for its almost ridiculous price tag. The "cheapest island in Australia” could have been yours for less than a million dollars.

The deal was snapped up, but after making many improvements to the island, Mr Vanhoff said the current owner was ready to move on.

Poole Island

WHITSUNDAY paradise Poole Island was recently sold to a "young and enthusiastic” couple from Sydney, Mr Vanhoff said.

The pair purchased the island as a private residence and renovation project.

"It will be kept as a personal residence. There is one historic house and shed there. They are going to renovate those and turn them into accommodation,” he said.

"I don't know that they will live there permanently. They're from the Northern Beaches in Sydney so no doubt they will have business requirements down south and holiday requirements up north.”

Mr Vanhoff said the couple splashed $1 million on their island getaway.