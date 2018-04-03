Seminar a 'life changer' after a tough year

MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER: Internationally acclaimed speaker Terry Hawkins will host a Sunset Seminar at Lure later this month.

AN INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed motivational speaker of the highest calibre is taking time out of her hectic schedule and boarding a plan bound for the Whitsundays later this month.

At the invitation of the Whitsunday community Terry Hawkins will headline a Sunset Seminar at Lure on Saturday, March 24.

Whitsunday Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic said it was a great achievement for the Whitsundays to attract a speaker who had the ability to affect positive change for many who were still doing it tough almost a year on from Cyclone Debbie.

"She is literally an international super star,” Mr Milostic said.

"It was Rebecca (Woods) from the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre's idea.

"We are concerned with a lot of people struggling in the region because they are overwhelmed and we thought Terry could help.

The Sunset Seminar runs from 5-7pm at Abell Point Marina.

"It's not just for business people, it is open to the general public and she can offer practical strategies that change the way you feel and look at business.

"And give people some coping strategies and inspiration.

"It is quite a big deal, when you look at Terry and what she has done,” Mr Milostic said.

Ms Hawkins will take you on a journey of self-discovery that is quite often described as life changing.

Motivation, desire and passion are not enough to create results - in her renowned style, humour and talent for shifting people to action, Ms Hawkins will give the elusive missing links to ensure we achieve the results we are looking for.

Mr Milostic said Ms Hawkins would be tailoring her seminar specifically for the people of the Whitsundays and her presentation would include re-patterning the brain for change, helping people define a powerful future and information about the next retail revolution.

Ms Hawkins was inducted into the Speakers Hall of Fame in 2010 and in 2014 was listed as one of the top 60 motivational speakers in the world, and the top 10 in women.

Also an accomplished best-selling author, Ms Hawkins will demonstrate how to utilise the past, as fuel for the future.

She's not into the lightweight fluff. She's about results and will demonstrate strategies for success to use every day.

SUNSET SEMINAR