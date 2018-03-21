Seminar a real 'life changing' experience

AN INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed motivational speaker of the highest calibre will take time out of her hectic schedule to speak at a Sunset Seminar in the Whitsundays this Friday.

At the invitation of the Whitsunday community Terry Hawkins will headline the event at Abell Point Marina's Lure function room from 5-7pm.

Whitsunday Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic said it was a great achievement for the Whitsundays to attract a speaker with the ability to affect positive change for so many who were still doing it tough one year on from Cyclone Debbie.

"She is literally an international superstar,” Mr Milostic said.

"We are concerned with a lot of people still struggling in the region because they are overwhelmed and we thought Terry could help.

"It is not just for business people either. It is open to the general public and she can offer practical strategies that can change the way you look and feel. And offer people coping strategies and some inspiration.

"It's quite a big deal when you look at Terry and what she has achieved,” he said.

Ms Hawkins will take you on a journey of self- discovery that is often described as life-changing.

Motivation and desire are not enough to create results - in her renowned style, using humour and talent to shift people to action, Ms Hawkins will give you the elusive missing links to ensure you achieve what you are looking for.

Mr Milostic said Ms Hawkins would tailor her seminar specifically for the people of the Whitsundays and her presentation would include repatterning of the brain for change, helping people define a powerful future and information about the next retail revolution.

Ms Hawkins was inducted into the Speakers Hall of Fame in 2010 and in 2014 was listed as one of the top 60 motivational speakers in the world and in the top 10 female speakers.

Also an accomplished best-selling author, Ms Hawkins will demonstrate how to utilise the past as fuel for the future.

She is not into the lightweight fluff. She is about results and will offer strategies for everyday success in life and business.

INSPIRATION