Senator slams North Qld MP’s insurance ‘stunts’

QUEENSLAND Senator Nita Green has asked why North Queensland MPs are engaging in "stunts" rather than "fixing" the North Queensland insurance issue.

In a statement released late Wednesday afternoon, the Cairns-based Senator questioned why Dawson MP George Christensen and Herbert MP Phillip Thompson had been "distancing" themselves from the Federal Government's failure to address the high cost of insurance.

This comes after Mr Christensen organised forums to give the community an opportunity to address the Federal Government and industry representatives on the cost of insurance in North Queensland.

Senator Green said the government had been promising to fix the "crisis" for years but they had done nothing.

Senator Nita Green with Opposition leader Anthony Albanese in Townsville. Picture: Matt Taylor.

"Insurance premiums continue to rise and North Queenslanders continue to find themselves underinsured after disasters. It is clear that urgent reform is needed." Senator Green said.

"The overwhelming majority of recommendations made by the ACCC relate to measures the Federal Government can take. But they won't answer basic questions, or heed the ACCC's pleas to act urgently."

Ms Green said after six years of no action the Member for Dawson and the Member for Herbert had serious questions to answer.

"Rather than engaging in stunts, why don't these MPs get in there and make the government listen. They said they would fix this problem and they haven't," she said.

George Christensen has been contacted for comment.