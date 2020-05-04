Sending bunches of love despite restrictions

Karen Hill from Karen Hill Floral Design said this Mother's Day would be especially busy. Picture: R Jean Photography

AN AIRLIE Beach florist is bracing for what she believes will be the busiest Mother’s Day on record as families send their wishes from afar.

Karen Hill from Karen Hill Floral Design said the past few weeks had been steady with lots of birthday and ‘thinking of you’ orders.

However, the Cannonvale-based florist has ordered plenty of stock ahead of what she predicted would be the busiest Mother’s Day yet.

“Mother’s Day is always a big day, it’s the second biggest day of the year, but with coronavirus we thought Mother’s Day wouldn’t happen” she said.

“I’m definitely ahead on last year … I do feel Mother’s Day is going to bigger because of coronavirus.”

Ms Hill put the surge in orders down to the fact that people had to find alternatives to showing their appreciation because of travel restrictions.

Travel limits of 50km from home still stand and mean many families will have to send their Mother’s Day wishes from afar this weekend, and according to Ms Hill a bunch of flowers was the perfect solution.

While coronavirus had resulted in more orders ahead of Mother’s Day, it had also taken a toll on flower supply.

Ms Hill typically imported flowers from Kenya, South American and Thailand, but restrictions have meant she is now limited in produce.

“Supply is a bit tricky and the quality is different because we’ve got all Australian-grown flowers now as opposed to before where most of my flowers were imports,” she said.

“What I order and what I get are two very different things.”

As a mother herself, Ms Hill encouraged families to “send lots of love and hugs at this time”.

“It’s been a really hard time for everyone, especially new mums,” she said.

“Embrace mum and it will be an extra special.”

Orders ahead of Mother’s Day can be made online or in-store.