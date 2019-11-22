Senior citizens stage silent protest at City Hall over ban

The LNP Brisbane City Council Administration and Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner banned Extinction Rebellion meetings in public libraries last month. Photo News Corp.

The LNP Brisbane City Council Administration and Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner banned Extinction Rebellion meetings in public libraries last month. Photo News Corp.

A GROUP of Brisbane senior citizens will stage a sit-in this morning at City Hall protesting the Council's ban on Extinction Rebellion groups meeting in libraries.

In the "Fire Drill Friday" style of legendary actor Jane Fonda, the Extinction Rebellion Grey Power army is expected to call on the council to rescind the ban on the climate change group meeting in public libraries and other council premises.

Extinction Rebellion Grey Power spokeswoman Miree Le Roy said the action was to call out the Joh Bjelke-Petersen era style conduct of the current administration and councillors who supported the ban.

"This council is trying to put out the message that we are violent and that these meetings are inciting violence and it just isn't true," she said.

"The Extinction Rebellion edict is nonviolence, the whole concept is about nonviolent direct action to wake everybody up because we are sleep walking into this nightmare," she said.

The group, which will stage the sit-in from 8.30am this morning in King George Square, has formally complained to the Queensland Human Rights Commision with a conciliation set for December 20.

Full Digital Access $5 per month for the first 3 months (conditions apply)

Extinction Rebellion Grey Power organiser Miree Le Roy. Photo. Facebook

Ms Le Roy said the bushfires and air quality crisis was far more disruptive than a few people stopping a few cars in a nonviolent, direct action.

"Cr Schrinner is trying to say Extinction Rebellion is using the meetings to organise illegal activities and that's not true and he is trying to make people think protesting is illegal and it is not," she said.

"We choose the libraries because they are good facilities and they are affordable. It comes down to the fact that just because we think climate change is real and they don't does not mean they can exclude us."

"It is total discrimination against a political belief."

She said there is "absolutely no evidence of violence" committed by Extinction Rebellion.

Actress and activist Jane Fonda is arrested at the Capitol for blocking the street after she and other demonstrators called on Congress for action to address climate change. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Ms Le Roy said "the LNP took away our freedom to meet in the Joh Bjelke-Petersen era".

"We mustn't allow them to do it again," she said.

"You can't call them public libraries if you restrict access to people you don't like."

She said the Lord Mayor had no right to discriminate against the group.

"The Australian Library and Information Association, bookstores and individual librarians have supported our stand," she said.

"Indeed, the Lord Mayor's ban has proven a useful recruiting tool for Extinction Rebellion, with people joining us over the issue."

"With unprecedented bushfires threatening lives, the LNP should listen to citizens about climate change rather than exclude voices they are uncomfortable with."