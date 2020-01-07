Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A senior constable from Sydney is to face court after he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
A senior constable from Sydney is to face court after he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Crime

Senior constable charged with domestic violence assault

7th Jan 2020 12:51 PM

A senior police constable charged with a domestic violence assault is due to face a Sydney court next week.

The 39-year-old was arrested on Monday night at a Bella Vista home in Sydney's northwest. He was off-duty at the time.

He's been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court next Tuesday.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

crime domestic violence police officer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police hunt for weekend thieves

        premium_icon Police hunt for weekend thieves

        News Residents are being asked to look out for stolen items after 19 storage sheds, in Carlo Drive, Cannonvale, were broken into over the weekend.

        • 7th Jan 2020 11:43 AM
        WATCH: Snake and frog battle it out

        premium_icon WATCH: Snake and frog battle it out

        News A Bowen woman caught the circle of life in action during an unlikely stand-off last...

        ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        premium_icon ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        News Anti-coal group calls for more work to help affected communities

        Grandmother charged for weapon she ‘never laid eyes on’

        premium_icon Grandmother charged for weapon she ‘never laid eyes on’

        News A Conway Beach woman has fronted court for two firearm charges.