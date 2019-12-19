Menu
A senior cop has been stood down and ordered to face court, charged with drink driving offences.
Senior cop stood down amid drink driving allegations

by ELISE WILLIAMS
19th Dec 2019 4:22 PM
A SENIOR cop charged with drink driving has been stood down by the Queensland Police Service.

The 35-year-old male Senior Constable from Intelligence and Covert Services Command was today stood down following allegations he drove while under the influence of alcohol. 

The statement issued by the Queensland Police Service said: "In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The police officer, who is alleged to have unlawfully used a motor vehicle while intoxicated, will front the Beaudesert Magistrates Court on January 20, 2020.

