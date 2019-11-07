Menu
Senior cop stood down over unauthorised access allegations

by Elise Williams
7th Nov 2019 5:12 AM
A SENIOR officer has been stood down from official duties with the Queensland Police Service amid allegations of unauthorised access of confidential information.

The 51-year-old Detective Superintendent from the Crime and Corruption Commission police group has been placed on non-operation duties after being stood down from official duties.

The officer is subject to an ongoing investigation into the allegations however this does not mean the allegations have been substantiated.

In a statement, a police spokesman said: "In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct."

