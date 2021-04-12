Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Central Regional Sergeant has been stood down and must appear in Mackay Magistrates Court later this month over weapons act allegations.
A Central Regional Sergeant has been stood down and must appear in Mackay Magistrates Court later this month over weapons act allegations.
Crime

Senior CQ cop stood down over weapon allegations

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
12th Apr 2021 8:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A senior ranking Central Regional officer has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service over weapons act allegations.

The 49-year-old sergeant has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The officer is subject of an investigation into weapons offence allegations.

More stories:

Hospital death: Coroner finds ‘inadvertent human error’

Minister refuses to say when he will release SES report

The sergeant has been issued a notice to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on April 27 for failing to comply with licence conditions pursuant to section 34(1) of the Weapons Act 1990.

“In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct,” a statement from QPS media read.

“This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated.”

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

mackay district mackay magistrates court mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Secret footage: Hamilton Island 'hide' news of ‘underpayment’

        Premium Content Secret footage: Hamilton Island 'hide' news of...

        Business Hamilton Island Enterprises has been accused of censoring news alleging its resort staff had been underpaid.

        FIRST LOOK: RV park plans between Mackay and Whitsundays

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: RV park plans between Mackay and Whitsundays

        Travel ‘We plan to offer guided farm tours, bush walks, beekeeping and propagation...

        International star to perform in Mackay cabaret fundraiser

        Premium Content International star to perform in Mackay cabaret fundraiser

        Art & Theatre The Cirque du Soleil member, Paralympian and ‘freak show historian’ will bring her...

        New Whitsundays bottlo to become 11th in 10km stretch

        Premium Content New Whitsundays bottlo to become 11th in 10km stretch

        News The approved bottle shop and ‘convenience store’ will move into a vacant former...