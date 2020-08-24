Senior police speak on haunting impacts of road trauma

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Robinson, Officer in Charge Mackay Road Policing Unit, said the impact of road trauma was widespread. Picture: Ashley Pillhofer

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Robinson, Officer in Charge Mackay Road Policing Unit, said the impact of road trauma was widespread. Picture: Ashley Pillhofer

SUPERINTENDENT Glenn Morris still remembers the first fatal crash he responded to after more than 30 years on the job.

The Mackay police district's highest ranking officer said the impact of road trauma reached far into the lives of the community.

Yesterday marked the start of Queensland Road Safety week, a week-long event which aims to raise awareness of the fatal five and ultimately reduce the loss of life on roads across the state.

Mackay police District Officer Superintendent Glenn Morris said he still remembered the first fatal crash he responded to. Picture: Tony Martin

Superintendent Morris said road safety was the responsibility of all road users.

This year 13 people have died on Mackay region roads compared to 10 in 2019 and 15 the year before.

More stories:

Airport's plan to take off to new export heights

Photos reveal 'koala carnage' on Bruce Highway

40+ major infrastructure projects driving region's future

"It should be first and foremost in our minds all of the time," he said.

"One life lost is one life too many."

To mark Road Safety Week, Mackay police have launched a high-profile initiative targeting the Fatal Five.

Superintendent Glenn Morris speaks about road safety in Mackay: Mackay police District Officer Superintendent Glenn Morris said he still remembered the first fatal crash he responded to.

Tomorrow, a forum will bring together senior police, academics and the Department of Transport and Main Roads representatives to examine what more could be done to save lives.

Crime prevention police officers will undertake a series of lectures for high school students about the importance of road safety.

Superintendent Morris said in Mackay fatigue played a large role in a number of crashes.

"We see accidents occurring because of each of the five factors," he said.

Subscriber benefits:

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

"Because we have a large number of regional roads and a large stretch of the Bruce Highway fatigue is very important for us.

"If you are tired don't drive."

Mackay Road Policing Unit Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Robinson said police and other first responders came face-to-face with the impact of trauma.

"Honestly, what we see, people should never see," he said.

"It is not just us though. It is fireys, ambos, it is the first people on scene.

"It is something most people should never see in their life basically."