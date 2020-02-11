Seniors share their secrets to long-lasting love

VALENTINE’S Day is nearing and many lovebirds are locking in plans while singles scour the town in search of ‘the one’.

But don’t fear if you have not yet been lucky in love as we’ve done the groundwork to get advice from those who know all the ins and outs of how to make a relationship last: Proserpine’s senior citizens.

The residents at Proserpine Nursing Home dated in the days when swiping and super-liking were not part of the vocabulary and delivered some tips for finding love and helping it last in honour of Valentine’s Day.