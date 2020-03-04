Menu
‘Sentimental’ jewellery found in Bowen business

Jordan Gilliland
4th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
POTENTIALLY sentimental jewellery has been handed into Bowen Police, who hopes they can now reunite it with its owner.

Bowen Police were handed a number of found jewellery items from staff at a local business on Herbert Street this week.

Police said the items look to hold sentimental value, and they wished to reunite them with their rightful owners.

If you recognise any of the jewellery pieces, or can provide any further identifying numbers or marks, police would love to hear.

The items can be viewed or collected from the Bowen Police Station.

