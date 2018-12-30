September in review

A tiger shark is retrieved from Cid Harbour after being caught in the drum lines following two attacks in September.

SEPTEMBER 6

In a plot twist that could rival the Titanic, four backpackers were left stranded on Gloucester Island after a blow-up mattress they used to float across sprang a leak.

But far from the romantic melodies of My Heart Will Go On, it would appear the backpackers weren't going anywhere.

On Tuesday evening Max Shkrendij put a post on the Backpacker Jobs in Australia Facebook page with a somewhat humorous request for help.

Backpackers got more out of their trip to Gloucester Island than they were hoping for. CONTRIBUTED

SEPTEMBER 7

The impending sale of three commercial properties in Proserpine and Bowen this month are helping promote a positive outlook for the towns and signal and "exciting time” for a region that has been struggling to get back on its feet since the destruction left by Cyclone Debbie last year.

The three properties listed for sale in Burgess Rawson's September Portfolio Auction - a Subway/Red Rooster at Bowen and a Subway and Westpac in Proserpine - are expected to attract interest from southern investors.

SEPTEMBER 7

Reverend Greg Windsor and his wife Rhonda have been welcomed into the Proserpine/Whitsunday Anglican community.

SEPTEMBER 7

Proserpine has laid out the welcome mat as more than 100 visitors from across the country hit town for the Australian touring RV Club Rally.

SEPTEMBER 13

Four former patients transported by RACQ CQ Rescue were on hand as Mayor Andrew Willcox presented CEO Ian Rowan a record cheque of $87,797 on Tuesday.

The funds, raised from the 2018 Mayor's Charity Ball on July 28, shattered the record to become the highest amount raised from the ball to date.

SEPTEMBER 12

Cruise ship passengers disembarking at Airlie Beach will be offered a whole new experience, with day tours to Bowen set to be rolled out in 2019.

Transport and shuttle bus provider Airlie Beach Transfers and Tours has become the first business to sign up to the initiative, which will start in March next year.

Passengers will be transported to Bowen where they will stay for about four hours to see the best the town has to offer.

The experience will include beaches, lookouts, seafood and farming.

SEPTEMBER 13

A rebate scheme to help fishers with the costs of buying and installing compulsory vessel tracking units began last week, but not everyone is happy.

SEPTEMBER 13

Whitsunday woman Theresa Manning has dedicated her time to the Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club for more than 20 years as club secretary. She has also been president of Swimming North Queensland for the past two years and was secretary for seven years prior to that.

She has also been president of Swimming North Queensland for the past two years and was secretary for seven years prior to that.

It comes as no surprise to those that know Mrs Manning that she has been nominated for Swimming Australia's 'Local Legends of the Year' award.

Theresa Manning has been nominated for a Swimming Australia's 'Local Legends of the Year' award. Deb Friend

SEPTEMBER 14

THE Gold Coast based development firm poised to revive the Whitsundays Shores project, could also pave the way for Australian rules football to be played in Bowen.

The Greater Rewards Group, whose $900 Million plan to construct 1800 new dwellings, has been in discussions with the AFL about the inclusion of a new club and sporting field worth between $1.5 and $2 million.

Infrastructure Strategy and AFL Relations Manager, Jake Anson said the AFL now had a club network in all but three centres in Queensland whose population was less than 15,000, and Bowen was one of them.

SEPTEMBER 19

A BOWEN man will set sail on the high seas of the Mediterranean today to take part in the high-end superyacht race the Perini Cup.

Roger Snell will be the man at the helm when he and 20 other professional sailors guide the 60-metre vessel Seahawk through a series of islands north of Sardinia.

SEPTEMBER 20

Fences have been erected at the Airlie Beach Foreshore ahead of revitalisation works that were expected to commence this month.

But stallholders from the Airlie Beach Saturday and Cruise Ship Markets said they had already lost significant revenue since they were relocated on September 1.

SEPTEMBER 20

"Do something that scares you every day” is the mantra that Cannonvale man Steve Rose has been living by.

In July, he well and truly put that motto to the test, jumping out of a plane at 15,000ft to become the first person too execute a wing-suit flight over Whitehaven Beach, spanning almost almost eight kilometres.

MID-FLIGHT: Steve Rose during his inaugural wing-suit flight over Whitehaven Beach. Phill Gordon

SEPTEMBER 20

If you party too hard, eventually you hit a wall.

But as it happened, the wall at the Whitsunday Sports Park wasn't the only thing the Whitsunday Sea Eagles hit at the weekend when the club's grand final celebrations got way out of hand.

While the teams and their supporters were nursing hangovers on Monday, members of the AFL club's committee were facing a colossal clean-up operation, with only two hours before approximately 300 Cannonvale State School students arrived at the Sports Park for their Sports Expo.

A committee member arrived at the clubhouse at 6.30am only to find a nauseating mess of broken window panes and shattered glass, unfinished bottle of alcohol, food spilled all over the kitchen floor, a broken wall and faeces all over the toilets.

The damage bill is expected to exceed $10,000.

SEPTEMBER 20

After more than six decades apart, a Cannonvale woman has met her step-brother for the first time following a 15-year search.

Annette De-Lisle, 65, was aware she had a step-brother, Brian Poulton, 63 in Sydney, but her efforts to discover him intensified seven years ago when their mother died.

SEPTEMBER 20

Whitsunday collected their 10th AFL Mackay senior premiership following a superb 83-point demolition of Eastern Swans at Harrup Park last Saturday night.

The Sea Eagles had the 2018 Allied Pickfords grand final in their back pocket by the first change and went on to record a memorable 16.10 (106) to 2.11 (23) triumph.

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Whitsunday Sea Eagles secured back-to-back AFL Mackay senior premierships courtesy of an 83-point win against Eastern Swans. GREGOR MACTAGGART

SEPTEMBER 20

A fine season ended on a heart-breaking note for Proserpine-Whitsunday last Saturday.

The Raiders' bid for their first Mackay Rugby Union A-grade premiership in five years fell just short following an 11-7 loss to City at BB Print Stadium.

SEPTEMBER 21

Proserpine River is "infested” with crocodiles, according to a Mackay angler who spotted at least 30 and snapped a 4m monster while fishing with his family at the weekend.

Fishing for king salmon, Andrew Cocup, his wife and son glimpsed some small crocs on the riverbank as they set out, but the reptiles soon got larger.

A four metre crocodile has been spotted on the banks of the Proserpine River. Andrew Cocup

SEPTEMBER 27

The Whitsundays has been thrust into the national spotlight after two tourists were attacked by sharks in the space of 24 hours in Cid Harbour last week.

The unprecedented attacks also put shark management techniques on the agenda with six of the marine creatures caught and destroyed by Queensland Fisheries' officers during the past few days.

As Tasmanian woman Justine Barwick and Victorian schoolgirl Hannah Papps fight to recover from their injuries, local tourism operators hope the attacks don't further damage a region still recovering from the effects of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Justine Barwick arrives at Mackay Base Hospital after being attacked by a shark in Cid Harbour. Melanie Plane

SEPTEMBER 27

More than $20,000 was raised last Saturday night to help Airlie Beach worker Nathan Fleming in fight against cancer.

About 200 people attended A Night For Nate fundraiser at Boaty's Bar in Airlie Beach to raise money for Mr Fleming, who was diagnosed in August with osteosarcoma, a rare aggressive bone cancer.

The Ocean Rafting team at 'A night for Nate' at Boaty's Bar to raise money for Nathan Fleming who has osteosarcoma. Contributed

SEPTEMBER 27

Later this year Victorian woman Helen Perikkentis will board a plane bound for the Whitsundays, but it won't be a holiday she's seeking.

Instead she will meet a Bowen man who through a selfless and courageous act almost six decades ago, altered the course of her destiny, and that of her family's.

"I want people who live where he lives to know that he is a hero,” she said.

"He put his life on the line to find me and I was a complete stranger to him.”

Mrs Perikkentis was five when her family left Cyprus to begin a new life in Australia in 1959.

The journey took them through Egypt where Mrs Perikkentis, her mother and three sisters aged 10, 11, and 3 boarded a ship leaving from Cairo. But Mrs Perikkentis almost never made the voyage.

"We were waiting to board a ship to come to Australia, then all of a sudden I disappeared,” she recalls.

Anxious and distraught, her mother caught the attention of 15-year-old Miltiades Neothyton, also from Cyprus, who was standing outside his hotel waiting to board the very same ship.

He went looking for her.

"I saw her and I yelled 'there she is'. Then a group of people turned around and ran. So I walked in and picked her up, then walked her by the hand back to her mother,” he said.

Mr Neothyton said his friend told him afterwards that he'd recognised the group as criminals and said they would've sold Mrs Perikkentis to the highest bidder.

MEMORIES: Helen Perikkentis holds a photograph of her family she immigrated to Australia with in 1959. CONTRIBUTED

SEPTEMBER 28

The parents of a baby who had to be resuscitated just after he was born have praised Proserpine Hospital staff for saving his life.

When Bayli McGowan was born shortly before 8am on Monday, he did not take his first breath, instead going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated by medical staff.

Parents Jess Lewis and Stephen McGowan could only watch on in horror as doctors and nurses rushed into the room to join the two midwives who had been present at the birth.