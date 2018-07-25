Serena cries foul over ‘discrimination’

Williams doesn’t have everything her own way despite being one of the greatest players ever.

SERENA Williams has suggested she is the victim of "discrimination" after complaining about being drug tested yet again.

The 23-time grand slam champion took to Twitter on Wednesday (AEST) to lament the fact she was being tested yet again after she learnt earlier this month she was tested far more often than her rivals.

A report by American website Deadspin claimed Williams had been drug tested more than any other player this year, despite missing large chunks of the season after giving birth 10 months ago.

She had been tested five times by June while other high profile stars like Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys had only been tested once in the same time frame.

"I never knew that I was tested so much more than everyone else," Williams said. "It will be impossible for me not to feel some kind of way about that."

Williams was not at home to take a drug test in mid-June when a testing agent from the United States Anti Doping Authority (USADA) showed up, but she said the mix-up was a simple misunderstanding.

Players are asked to provide a one hour window each day where they can be reached in the case of random drug testing, and Williams said the tester had arrived earlier than she'd indicated.

The end result was Williams was classed as having missed the test, and three missed tests within 12 months can result in an anti-doping violation.

"My time was actually 12 hours later," Williams said. "For some reason they showed up in the morning, which they are allowed to do. And if I'm not there then they just leave. For whatever reason they didn't leave. They said I can come back.

"I was like, 'I'm totally not in the area because my hour is actually a long time from now.'

"I guess they decided it was a missed test, which really doesn't make sense. If you think about it, anyone would logically think about it that I would otherwise have to be home 24 hours a day, or I get a missed test.

"For me, it's a little frustrating. I'm still trying to figure out why and how that happened."

Williams lost the Wimbledon final to German Angelique Kerber and will play in August's Rogers Cup in Toronto, Canada, as part of her preparation for the US Open.