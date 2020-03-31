Serial child rapist preyed on own children

A MAN who sexually preyed on six girls aged six to 14 was sentenced in Gladstone District Court yesterday to 16 years' imprisonment.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to seven counts of rape, three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12, three of maintain unlawful relationship with a child and one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

Some of the victims sat through the proceedings and teared up as crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence recounted the events in her submissions.

Three of the girls were the man's own children and the other three were family friends, the court was told.

Between 2006 and 2008 the man would have the first victim, the daughter of a family friend, visit his house where he would take her aside for "tickle time" which consisted of tickling her ribs and moving on to her breasts and vagina.

The man told the mother of another child who was aged between six and seven that she needed a massage because her posture was bad. He took the girl to her room and put a towel over her head before putting fingers in her vagina.

The subsequent victims were his two biological daughters, aged 12 to 13 and 10 to 13. He performed numerous sexual acts including penile vaginal penetration between 2013 and 2015 and 2013 and 2016.

In an interview one daughter told police she started dressing like a boy to restrict his actions and stopped wearing a skirt or dress because it was "easy access."

The next victim, aged 10 to 11, was one of his daughter's friends. He performed numerous sexual acts on her including putting his thumb into her vagina and penile penetration.

The final victim was his biological daughter who had just learned he was her father. On the first night of staying in his house the man raped her. She made no complaint as she feared she would be kicked out. On later occasions she was raped again.

When victims made complaints the man denied the accusations and made the girls out to be liars.

The man was aged between 35 and 45 during the offences. The biggest age disparity was 33 years.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said his client had had a difficult upbringing with his parents' divorce, witnessing domestic violence, going into foster care and being subject to sexual abuse himself.

Judge Michael Burnett described the offences as "predatory" and a significant breach of trust. He sentenced the man to 16 years' imprisonment with 23 and a half months already served.