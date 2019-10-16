Serial killer Ivan Milat under heavy guard in ICU

Terminally ill serial killer Ivan Milat has been transferred into intensive care under heightened security with extra guards drafted in.

Health sources this morning said he had been moved from Sydney's Prince of Wales Hospital annex to the ICU which does not have the same level of security.

Milat, 74, has been preparing for death while undergoing chemotherapy treatment at the hospital since he was diagnosed with terminal oesophagus and stomach cancer in May when his weight plummeted to 64kg and he was given three months to live.

He has been in jail since he was arrested in 1994.

Under guard in ICU... Ivan Milat.



He was later sentenced to life for the murders of the seven backpackers who were raped, stabbed, shot and in one case beheaded, in the Belanglo State Forest south of Sydney between 1989 and 1993. He was also convicted of the abduction of the only backpacker who escaped, British tourist Paul Onions.

Despite clinging to life, he has maintains his notorious horseshoe "Merv Hughes" type moustache that helped Paul Onions to later identify him to police.

The once-bushy moustache is now white.

Linked to at least a dozen other unsolved murders, Milat has maintained his defiant silence despite being on his deathbed and questioned again by detectives.

He has undergone a number of emergency operations including one to open his oesophagus, or "food pipe", so he can drink soup again while in Prince of Wales Hospital.