TRAPPED: Crash victim files $3.5m lawsuit against insurer

Solomon Morrow was the driver of this Mitsibushi Triton.

Solomon Morrow was the driver of this Mitsibushi Triton.

AN EMERALD man has filed a $3.5 million lawsuit against an insurance company after a motor vehicle accident left him with debilitating injuries, including being in a wheelchair for four months.

Solomon Morrow, 42, was the driver of a Mitsubishi Triton dual-cab ute at about 4.30am on August 29, 2016.

Mr Morrow claims he was driving to work, a Blackwater mine, on the Capricorn Hwy about 10km out of Emerald, when a Ford Falcon ute veered into his lane, smashing into his drivers door.

It was alleged Mr Morrow was trapped in his ute for two hours due to the damage and had to be forcibly cut out.

Queensland Police Service’s Forensic Crash Unit confirmed the driver of this Ford Falcon was at fault in the accident.

Mr Morrow was taken to Emerald Hospital before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

It was reported at the time another patient sustained critical injuries in the crash.

Mr Morrow was an inpatient at Rockhampton Hospital for two weeks, during which time he underwent surgery for injuries on his left wrist, right forearm and right hip.

Following hospital discharge, he took part in extensive rehabilitation including physiotherapy and hydrotherapy.

CQ MEATWORKER'S $168K INJURY LAWSUIT FOR "EXTENSIVE BENDING"

MOTHER FILES $1M LAWSUIT OVER GRACEMERE CAR CRASH

Mr Morrow was in a wheelchair from the date of the accident until early December.

In the following May, he underwent surgery for his left wrist in Brisbane.

In January 2018, he underwent a total hip replacement in Brisbane, as his hip joint collapsed after the initial surgery following the accident.

He also received further treatment with steroid injections in his right knee, ankle and foot and cortisone injections in his coccyx.

In November 2018, he underwent treatment for three weeks at Brisbane hospital.

The lawsuit was filed to the Rockhampton Supreme Court by Rees R and Sydney Jones against AAI Limited, trading as Suncorp Insurance, who were the insurers of the driver who allegedly hit Mr Morrow.

HOW A POTHOLE LED TO A $1.5M LAWSUIT AT CQ MINE

WORKPLACE INJURY OVER SHOVELLING MULCH SETTLED FOR HEFTY SUM

A defence was filed in June by Jensen McConaghy Lawyers on behalf of Suncorp Insurance.

Suncorp Insurance admit most of the injuries were sustained however claim some of the allegations are vague and uncertain.

Mr Morrow is claiming loss and damages for personal injuries for an amount of $3,509,338.84.

Prior to the accident Mr Morrow was employed as an underground miner/supervisor.

To compensate for a loss of income he is claiming an income loss of $437,000 and future income loss of $1,912,800.

Other damages are $394,600 for past and future domestic care, as Mr Morrow claims he needs assistance around the home.

Mr Morrow claims he requires further medial treatment, hospital admissions and pharmaceuticals to the amount of $154,486.

Suncorp Insurance has denied the amounts Mr Morrow has pleaded, stating they are "excessive, unreasonable and wholly disproportionate to the nature and extent of Mr Morrow's injuries".

A mandatory final offer was submitted to the court by Suncorp Insurance last month.