Business charged over counterfeit fitness supplements

A supplements company run by a well-connected business owner has been hit with 35 charges after Border Force searched two properties.

A Brisbane fitness company has been charged over making and supplying counterfeit performance enhancing products which authorities feared could cause "serious harm".

The charges come after authorities including Australian Border Force officers, executed search warrants at two Queensland properties connected to online seller HealthHub247 which is based at Redcliffe.

Evidence seized included products allegedly classified in the current Poisons Standard, which included prescription only medicines and prohibited substances.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration said it had started criminal court proceedings against HealthHub247 Pty Ltd on 35 charges of allegedly breaching the Therapeutic Goods Act.

The charges relate to alleged manufacture, counterfeit, supply and advertising of performance enhancing products.

"The TGA was concerned that the alleged actions of this company and its director could have resulted in serious harm to anyone using these products," Department of Health Acting Deputy Secretary Tracey Duffy said.

Company records show Jeffrey Croucher, 64, has been director of HealthHub247 since 2007.

Mr Croucher is understood to be a well-connected member of the Redcliffe community.

HealthHub247 director Jeffrey Croucher. Picture: Facebook.

He lists on his social media pages that he is the president of the Sailing Section at Moreton Bay Boat Club and co-ordinator at Meals On Wheels Redcliffe.

Mr Croucher, who did not respond to a request for comment, started a rideshare business in Redcliffe in June 2019.

He is also the director of Yogi Lite Pty Ltd, a specialty grocery store, and previously involved with a suite of other companies.

The TGA said its investigation into HealthHub247 was part of Operation Centaurus which targets offences in relation to image and performance enhancing drugs.

Under the Act, the manufacture and supply of therapeutic goods that are likely to result in harm or injury to any person attracts a maximum penalty of 5 years prison or an $880,000 fine.

It also provides similar penalties for unlawful advertising and dealing with counterfeit goods where harm or injury is likely to result.

The charges are listed for mention in court on September 16.

