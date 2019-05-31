Menu
Woman dead as serious crash closes highway

by Elise Williams, Kate Kyriacou
31st May 2019 6:05 PM
A 20-year-old woman has died after a vehicle rollover at Coalbank, north of Toowoomba, on Fatality Free Friday.

Two rescue helicopters have responded to the crash that occurred on the New England Highway at 4.10pm.

Four people were in the vehicle - three adults and a baby. The baby did not sustain any serious injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a woman in her 40s was being treated for arm and back injuries and a man in his 50s is being treated for head, arm and back injuries.

The woman was due to turn 21 next Wednesday.

