'Serious' threat to kill

"THANK you very much sir, I don't like prison.”

This is what a Bogie man told Proserpine magistrate Simon Young after he was told he would be released from prison on parole in November despite threatening to kill his partner.

The man appeared by video link and pleaded guilty to domestic violence, drug and probation breach charges.

Prosecutor Sheena Hayes said police were called to the Bogie address at 2am on September 22 after the man subjected his partner to verbal abuse and shook a cot while an infant was sleeping.

The man fled from the house by the time police arrived and returned a short while later.

He yelled threats to kill his partner for 15 minutes before again hiding in surrounding bushland.

Police returned to the address a second time to arrest the man and found 14 cannabis plants in garden pots at the dwelling.

The defendant, representing himself, said he made a number of stupid mistakes but did not intend to harm the child.

"That night I really wanted to smoke cannabis and didn't want to do it in front of the kids,” he said.

"When I told my partner I wanted to do that she punched me in the nose and I grabbed onto the cot so I didn't fall back on the TV,” he said.

"I didn't shake the cot.

"I don't think I shook the cot, I just grabbed onto it. I did not intend to shake the cot.” The man told the court he hoped to be released from prison so he could help his mother, post Cyclone Debbie

Magistrate Simon Young said he had heard this story from him before.

"Do you remember what I told you last time?” he asked.

"No your honour,” the defendant replied.

"I said you don't want to find yourself before the court for this type of re-offending again because you are staring down the barrel of a long time in jail.”

Magistrate Young said the threat to kill his partner represented a "very serious” act of domestic violence.

"I will assume you have the capacity to carry out the threat unless something is shown to the contrary,” he said.

He will serve two months of a six month sentence with 25 days declared served.