A letter writer has urged George Christensen to focus on his own backyard. Picture: George Christensen, YouTube.
Letters to the Editor

‘Serve your community, reclaim your dignity’

Contributed
14th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Letter to the Editor – Contributed by Lyn Connors.

George Christensen, you were elected by your constituents to represent your community.

If you waste your valuable time defending the indefensible Donald Trump you may well find you have to resort to the same tactics he is employing to excuse your defeat at the next federal election.

You are better than this.

Serve your community, reclaim your dignity and focus on your own backyard.

Have thoughts you’d like to share? Submit a letter to the editor here.

Whitsunday Times

