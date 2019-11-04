Service-minded students attack social injustices

A GROUP of service-minded students are working hard locally to end social injustices on an international level.

Holy Spirit College’s Justice Action Group — better known as JAG — celebrated two decades of community service this past month.

JAG is a group made up of about 15 to 20 students ranging from Years 7 to 12 with the goal of contributing in a positive way to society through proactively attacking what they see as social injustices in the community and abroad.

The current JAG student president Rebecca Flor said the group was a space where all opinions were heard and respected, where injustice was acted upon and where students learned it only took one voice to make a change.

“I first got interested in JAG because I wanted to become more involved in the school community,” the Year 10 student said.

“Over the year we’ve raised $1000 through fundraising, which was matched by a one to 34 ratio by Gifts of Grace.”

Gifts of Grace is a not-for-profit corporation operating for charitable and educational purposes to prevent child trafficking worldwide.

“The fundraising allowed us to raise $34,000 for children overseas, which was a huge accomplishment for us,” Rebecca said.

“Another thing JAG does is pen letters of protest against social injustices. For example we wrote a letter of petition earlier this year against the persecution of LGBT people in Brunei.

“A representative actually responded to us with a very meaningful letter, which was exciting,” she said.

Rebecca wanted to encourage more students on campus to join the group in the coming year and to continue the legacy of service the group had been building for the past 20 years at Holy Spirit College.

“We’ve already done so much with such a small group, it would be great to see what we could do with even more people,” Rebecca said.