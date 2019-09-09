Service to remember lives lost

The crowd gathered to listen to one of the speakers at last year's suicide memorial service.

THOSE who have died by suicide, and the families they have left behind will be remembered at a memorial service in Cannonvale on September 10.

Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network will hold the annual service for the second time.

Network president Ron Petterson said the memorial service was an opportunity for families who had lost someone to come together.

"The memorial service is to commemorate everyone we have lost to suicide and enable us to all come together in a spirit of comfort and hope,” Mr Petterson said.

"It's important for people who have lost someone to know they are not alone in their grief.

"It's an opportunity to come together and support each other in their loss.

"It's important to remember those we've lost and support the families left behind. It's nice for people to be able to come together. That's what it's all about - to know they are not alone.”

Mr Petterson said this year's memorial service coincided with World Suicide Prevention Day.

The service will be held on Tuesday at Bicentennial Walkway Reserve in Altmann Ave. Attendees are asked to gather at 7am for a 7.30am start.

The service will include speakers who will talk about their experiences in losing someone, prayers and songs.

Attendees will also be able to write a message on a note that will be pinned to a memorial hall.

The service will finish with attendees casting sunflowers into the ocean to remember those they have lost.

Everyone is welcome to attend the service.

If you or someone you know needs hep, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.