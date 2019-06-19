Menu
Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a Townsville service station wearing a skull. Picture: Queensland Police.
Crime

Servo attendant in terrifying pickaxe ordeal

by Nic Darveniza
19th Jun 2019 11:06 AM
A MAN disguised in a gruesome skull mask and armed with a pickaxe has smashed through a service station's security door, terrifying the 21-year-old woman behind the counter

The man use the axe to smashed through the Rangeview Street business' reinforced glass security door in bare feet shortly before 11pm.

The 21-year-old female store attendant escaped into a rear office as the man smashed glass displays inside the store in an attempt to intimidate before eventually leaving empty-handed.

She was not harmed in the incident.

Police have described the man as caucasian, wearing a dark coloured long-sleeved hoodie and dark coloured shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police.

