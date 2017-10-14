Set sail for Sunday jam on the shores of the bay

JAM SESH: The Whitsunday Sailing Club will host the best blues acts in the region.

JAM SESH: The Whitsunday Sailing Club will host the best blues acts in the region.

GET set for a lazy Sunday jam by the tranquil waters of Pioneer Bay.

The Whitsunday Sailing Club will be showcasing two of the best blues guitarists in the region this Sunday from 2pm, with Vimmi K and Paul 'Mudcat' Mooney featuring in the host band at the Sunday jam sessions.

Originally from South Africa, Vimmi K has been has been a regular performer at the Sunday afternoon jam session.

And Paul 'Mudcat' Mooney is a man who needs no introduction to Whitsunday audiences.

Paul is a professional muso from Western Australia. The accomplished guitarist has played in bands all over Australia.

Mick Strafford is the man behind the revival of the Sunday afternoon jam session and the club was trying to get the "live music thing happening in Airlie Beach again”.

A muso himself, Mick began work in the kitchen at the sailing club before being invited by Butto to come in and take care of the live sound production.

With the footy over and the weather warming up, what better place to enjoy a musical afternoon than on the balcony of the sailing club?

You can stay after lunch and enjoy some great music, or get up and sing or play alongside some talented local musicians.

Although there are still post-cyclone repairs pending at the sailing club, the club's musical program remains a priority.

And, given that the new carpet is soon to be fitted, the Sunday jam sessions are set to take place twice monthly.

With the Airlie Beach Festival of Music just around the corner, there's a whole host of exciting talent booked.

Mick Strafford can be contacted on 0475 799 277.