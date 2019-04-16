SET TO BLAZE A TRAIL

RED CENTRE BECKONS: Jazmyn Fyvie and Joshua King are the only two junior participants running stage one of The Namatjira course of the Larapinta Trail in August.

ATHLETICS: Two Whitsunday junior athletes are taking their passion to the next level by running the first leg of the Larapinta Trail in August.

Jazmyn Fyvie, 12, and Joshua King, 10, the only runners in the under-18 category, will be running the 11km Namatjira course.

The pair often run together at Airlie Beach parkrun (5km) on Saturday mornings and said they were excited about the chance to tackle the Larapinta Trail together.

"We were really happy (when we found out). We were really excited," Fyvie said.

"They usually don't allow people under the age of 15 or 16 so I don't think Josh and I were really expecting to be allowed to do it."

The run begins about 1km north of Mercure Alice Springs Resort at 5.30pm, winding up at the iconic grounds of the Old Telegraph Station.

The young guns said running at night time would be the highlight of the event.

"I really like night running because it's much cooler than running in the morning. I find it really nice looking up at the stars while you run," King said.

Competitors must use head torches for safety purposes after sunset as they run across the undulating ground.

But Fyvie said the limited light would make her more aware of her surroundings while running.

"I think I'm going to find that a bit hard but I'm really excited. I quite enjoy the hills because I can focus on that rather than straight," she said.

King will be attempting to run his greatest distance yet during the event having only done about 10.2km before.

"I think the distance will be challenging. I've never run that far before," he said.

But despite the longer distance, King said he was confident he would complete the course without too much difficulty.

The Namatjira follows scenic running and mountain bike trails, past many of the town's landmarks.

The full course spans four days with a total of 83km, which Fyvie's parents Maryanne and Geoff have registered in.

After Run Larapinta, one of the Northern Territory's top athletics events, Fyvie and King said they will be setting their sights on the Airlie Beach Triathlon.

Run Larapinta will take place August 16-19.