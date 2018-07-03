Set up a car boot stall for Whitsundays suicide prevention

GOOD CAUSE: Mark Wilkins from Reef Gateway Hotel and President of the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network Ron Petterson are two of the organisers behind the Trash and Treasure community fundraiser.

GOOD CAUSE: Mark Wilkins from Reef Gateway Hotel and President of the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network Ron Petterson are two of the organisers behind the Trash and Treasure community fundraiser. Claudia Alp

DO YOU love a good bargain for a good cause? Join the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network (WSPN) at the Reef Gateway Hotel on July 22 for a Trash and Treasure community fundraiser.

Find a bargain on your favourite items, sample delicious cuisines from local food vans or clean out your closet and run your own stall with all proceeds going to WSPN for providing support and education to the community for suicide prevention.

The Whitsunday region was pinpointed as being above average in both the state and the nation for suicide rates while WSPN reported that suicidal events as well as those needing support are increasing.

Significant issues were identified with the wellbeing of the Whitsunday community, including mental health, suicide, drugs and alcohol, financial strain and most recently, the after effects of Cyclone Debbie.

WSPN President and Division 2 Councillor Ron Petterson said that the event will raise awareness for the suicide prevention in the region but will also bring the community together for a fun-filled family day.

"The important thing is that we want to create a lot awareness around the suicide rates in the Whitsundays because it is extremely high in our region as compared to other areas,” Cr Petterson said.

"We really want to have a big impact and the best way to do that is to remove the stigma around the conversation so that people do go and talk to someone and have that conversation if they're not feeling right.”

Those who are fashionably inclined can enjoy browsing the clothes and make-up stalls, foodies can tantalise their taste buds at the local food vendors and kids can burn some steam on the jumping castle. Live entertainment will be provided by the Reef Gateway Hotel featuring rock band Viper Room who will be travelling up from the Gold Coast.

The community event provides a great opportunity to clean out the closet and sell clothing, artwork, home-wares or any bits and pieces that are in working condition but are no longer needed.

Cr Petterson said that any unwanted items that have not been sold on the day will be donated to local charities by WSPN.

To book a stall and help raise money to aid suicide prevention contact events@wspn.org.au or check the WSPN Facebook page for more details.

